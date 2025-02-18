Canal+ expands partnership with Samsung

Canal+ and Samsung Electronics have extended their strategic partnership to cover over 40 territories globally. This new partnership reinforces will include the distribution of Canal+ applications on over 25 million Samsung Smart TVs. The deal marks the expansion of the collaboration between the two groups in Canal+ European, Asian and French Overseas Territories, alongside the forthcoming launch of the Canal+ App in more than 25 French-speaking African territories.

Canal+ applications are now available on Smart TVs starting from 2018 models and later. The applications will be preinstalled on the home screen of newly sold Samsung TVs from 2024 and 2025, providing Canal+ subscribers with easy access its full range of content, including sports, movies and series.

“This partnership makes it easier than ever to access all Canal+ content and bundles on Samsung devices in over 40 countries and paves the way for an expanded collaboration between our two groups,” commented Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business at Canal+.

“We are pleased to renew and further strengthen our partnership with Canal+. With the Canal+ app available on our Smart TVs across all Canal+ territories, we can provide our customers with even more outstanding content from the Canal+ app,” added Alex Hole, SVP & GM at Samsung Europe.