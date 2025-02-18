Data: Linear TV consumption continues to decline globally
February 18, 2025
Data drawn from Kantar’s annual international Global Quick View report, covering 37 countries and more than 80,000 respondents (from 2021 to 2025), reveals that the proportion of adults globally who say that nearly all of their TV/video watching is through TV channels has fallen from 12 per cent in 2021 to 7 per cent today, representing a decline of 42 per cent.
Meanwhile the proportion of adults globally who say nearly all of their TV/Video watching is on demand, catch up or online has increased from 20 per cent in 2021 to 25 per cent today, representing a rise of 25 per cent.
Further global highlights include:
- A growing proportion of connected consumers are watching a considerable amount of paid streaming per day, even from 2024 to 2025, it’s increased by 3 percentage points from 28 per cent to 31 per cent.
- 49 per cent of paid video streaming users cite cost as the most important factor when choosing a service trumping factors like audio visual quality, content type, amount of content and the availability of original content.
- Willingness to accept ads for a lower cost has increased from 58 per cent to 62 per cent from 2024 to 2025. Ad acceptance is particularly high in North America and the APAC (Asia-Pacific countries including China, India, Australia and the far eastern countries) at 65 per cent and 6 per cent and quite low in the Nordic countries – only 23 per cent.
- The number of people who search online for products they see advertised while streaming has also increased from 51 per cent in 2023 to 56 per cent in 2025. Of this cohort, subscribers to Disney+ with ads are far more likely to search for products seen advertised – at 63 per cent vs those who have Disney+ subscription but without adverts at 47 per cent.