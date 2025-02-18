Data: Linear TV consumption continues to decline globally

Data drawn from Kantar’s annual international Global Quick View report, covering 37 countries and more than 80,000 respondents (from 2021 to 2025), reveals that the proportion of adults globally who say that nearly all of their TV/video watching is through TV channels has fallen from 12 per cent in 2021 to 7 per cent today, representing a decline of 42 per cent.



Meanwhile the proportion of adults globally who say nearly all of their TV/Video watching is on demand, catch up or online has increased from 20 per cent in 2021 to 25 per cent today, representing a rise of 25 per cent.

Further global highlights include: