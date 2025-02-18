La Liga blocks illegal streaming platforms

As part of its ongoing commitment to protecting intellectual property rights, Spain’s top-flight football league La Liga has successfully blocked illegal broadcasts from the DazcFutbolios and RBTV77 platforms.

These illegal platforms, which allowed the unauthorised broadcasting of football matches, operated via both website and app, utilising Cloudflare’s infrastructure to conceal their criminal activities alongside legitimate domains. These domains were used as a digital shield to evade security controls. Together, the two platforms had more than 400,000 unique monthly users in Spain.

La Liga says it has once again demonstrated its ability to combat audiovisual fraud with a swift and effective response. A specialised team successfully carried out this operation, highlighting the efficiency of dynamic blocking measures implemented during Matchday 24 of La Liga EA Sports and Matchday 27 of La Liga Hypermotion. These blocks, which La Liga has previously clarified are neither large-scale nor indiscriminate, also targeted a series of specifically identified IPs that hosted pirate services and unauthorised streaming platforms operating in parallel.

The defence of intellectual property rights remains one of La Liga’s priorities as it works together with the different telecommunications providers to identify and shut down illegal streaming platforms, thus safeguarding the integrity, financial sustainability, and primary revenue sources of football clubs and the sports industry as a whole. Once again, La Liga publicly condemns Cloudflare’s role in enabling piracy by knowingly protecting criminal organisations for profit.