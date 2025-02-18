Little Dot Studios launching Little Dot Channels brand

Content studio and digital media network, Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, is set to double its owned and operated digital network channels to 160 by the end of 2025, while unveiling its new consumer-facing brand, Little Dot Channels.

Previously, Little Dot Studios’ owned and operated channels existed under individual channel brands. The introduction of Little Dot Channels now provides an umbrella brand for its owned and operated digital network. While individual channels will continue to maintain their unique labels, this strategic move ensures that audiences and partners now recognise these channels as part of a broader, premium network, explained Little Dot Studios.

The Little Dot Studios network has already successfully launched over 50 new channels, with eight more scheduled to launch over the coming weeks. These additions aim to supercharge the media network’s growth and efforts to become an international powerhouse of long-form content, enabling its partner’s content to be published across numerous channels. Recent launches include Timeline Español, Anime Vault, Gardener’s Guide, Restoration Corner, Flavours of the World, and Chef’s Kitchen, with First Comes Love and The British History Channel set to debut in March.

Little Dot Studios has unveiled its 2025 Autumn/Winter content wishlist and is actively seeking new content from its line-up of existing content partners and new partnerships to shape its next wave of digital storytelling.

Little Dot Studios is also broadening its language offerings as part of its global expansion strategy. This includes the Little Dot Studios’ German office launching five new channels to take their offering to 25 German-language channels, some featuring exclusive original content produced specifically for German-speaking audiences. Timeline Español joins Real Stories Espanol and Crimen e Investigacion as part of Little Dot Studio’s dedicated Spanish-speaking offering, which will further expand with an additional two channels in 2025, as well as new channels serving Italian, Portuguese and Polish audiences, amongst others.

Alex Hryniewicz, Managing Director of Network Social Platforms at Little Dot Studios, commented: “The unprecedented growth of our network reflects our ambition to be the go-to destination for premium long-form content, both for our loyal subscribers and new communities. This latest wave of launches reinforces our commitment to delivering content that our audience wants. While we continue to champion our priority content pillars such as history and science, we’re also exploring new opportunities to engage diverse audiences with content they love. Expanding our media network with new genre channels and in various languages is a pivotal moment for Little Dot Studios. With YouTube’s undeniable growth on CTV, the unifying ‘Little Dot Channels’ brand ensures that both consumers and partners recognise the platform powering these popular channels, strengthening our network’s visibility and reach.”