Sky Sports to treble coverage of Netball Super League

The Netball Super League (NSL) has announced the planned coverage of the soon to be relaunched League with Sky Sports will increase from one to three games per round.

As a dedicated partner to netball for more than 18 years, Sky Sports’ extended coverage will now see 75 per cent of games in the 2025 season available to watch live on TV, streaming and YouTube channels in addition to their coverage of the Netball Super Cup, NSL Play Offs and Grand Final.

Separately, as part of the NSL’s ongoing agreement with BBC Sport, fans will be able to watch one game a week on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

The news comes as the League is set to relaunch on March 8th with the inaugural Netball Super Cup as part of plans to professionalise the sport.

Managing Director of the NSL, Claire Nelson, commented: “This is an incredibly significant moment for our sport as we embark on this exciting new era. We talk often about the unique and unrivalled power of netball in unlocking new audiences, and Sky Sports’ increased investment into elevating our coverage recognises just that. As we prepare to relaunch the League on International Women’s Day it feels pretty momentous to announce this huge commitment of support from the UK’s biggest sports broadcaster in addition to the ongoing support from BBC Sport. Ensuring that every match is accessible to fans, free of charge, is a game-changer and we are thrilled to collaborate with our broadcast partners to give the fans exactly what they want. We promised that the relaunch of NSL would deliver exciting new developments for fans of the domestic game to enjoy, and just days out from our first game of the season we are doing just that. With more than 50 per cent of games being played in major arenas across the UK, our Grand Final being played at the iconic 02 Arena in London and exciting new rule innovations being introduced, this major new broadcast arrangement takes our already exciting plans to thrilling new heights.”

Viewers outside of the UK will be able to watch all games live and on-demand via NetballPass, with more information coming soon.



Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports, added: “Sky is the UK’s leading investor in women’s sport and as a dedicated partner to netball for more than 18 years, we’re proud to be the leading broadcaster to the sport as it turns professional. The relaunch of the Netball Super League warrants even bigger and better coverage, and fans are set to enjoy just that with more exclusively live matches featuring entertaining analysis from legends of the game every week across Sky Sports TV, streaming and YouTube channels.”