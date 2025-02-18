Study: Streaming ads drive higher trust, recall, purchase intent

Magnite, the independent sell-side advertising company, has unveiled the results of its latest study, Why Streaming TV Is a Must-Buy, which highlights how UK audiences engage with streaming TV and the effectiveness of ads within premium content environments.

The findings underscore the growing importance of streaming TV as a trusted and impactful advertising channel. Key insights from the study include:

Streaming TV’s premium environment fosters credibility and trust. Ads shown in premium streaming environments are perceived as more trustworthy, with 68 per cent of UK viewers displaying confidence in the ads on streaming TV, compared to 45 per cent for video-sharing platforms. In addition, 40 per cent of the study’s participants agree that seeing ads on streaming TV gives them more credibility.

The premium nature of streaming TV strengthens recall and delivers positive brand outcomes. Ads on streaming TV deliver 8 per cent higher brand recognition than those on video-sharing platforms (VSPs).

Ads on streaming TV are more memorable and influence purchase behaviours. Viewers exposed to ads in premium streaming environments are 6 per cent more likely to make a purchase, 9 per cent more likely to discover new brands, and 5 per cent more likely to take action compared to those on video-sharing platforms.

“With more than 50 million people in the UK watching streaming TV, advertisers have an unprecedented opportunity to connect with engaged audiences in premium environments,” commented Julie Selman, SVP Head of EMEA at Magnite. “This research reinforces the importance of premium streaming TV as a key investment and essential component of any media plan for brands looking to build trust, enhance recall, and drive conversions.”

The study also highlights the growing adoption of Smart TVs, which now account for 22 million UK households, with 91 per cent of ad-supported streaming viewers choosing to watch on a Smart TV. This trend further cements streaming TV as a high-quality, large-screen experience that enhances ad effectiveness.