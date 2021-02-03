UNIT Studios hires Mortimore and Box

UNIT Studios, the London-based, independently owned and operated creative studio, has kickstarted 2021 by bringing in two senior executives. Joining the business effective immediately is ex-Sky Creative Agency, Discovery Channel and 4Creative Paul Mortimore who will become UNIT’s Managing Director, Creative working alongside Ian Luxford to help expand the business.

Additionally, UNIT Studios has also secured the talents of Jonathan Box as VFX Supervisor.

Adam Luckwell, UNIT Studios founder, commented: “UNIT continues to go from strength to strength and I’m thrilled to welcome the arrival of both Paul and Jonathan. There’s no doubt that their experience will bring a huge amount of value to the future of the business.”

Mortimore added: “I’ve worked with UNIT a huge amount over the years and always been inspired by the work that they do. I’m delighted to be joining the team and look forward to helping take the studio to the next level.”

Luxford commented: “Paul’s arrival at UNIT Studios couldn’t have come at a better time. I’m really looking forward to working with him on broadening UNIT’s service offering and bringing his wealth of experience into the business.”

Box added: “I’ve been impressed with how UNIT has positioned itself and it is consistently producing outstanding work. The chance to work alongside the existing team to help shape it’s a future success is a fantastic opportunity that I’m excited to get stuck into.”