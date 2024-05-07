Eutelsat mulls teleport options

Eutelsat has confirmed it is looking at various options over its ground station network of teleports. In a statement following press speculation, Eutelsat said: “[We are] analysing options to partner with external infrastructure investors in [our] ground network. At this time this analysis is preliminary in nature, and there can be no certainty that it will lead to a specific outcome.”

Bloomberg’s initial report said that a sale could value the network system as being worth more than €800 million ($850m). Eutelsat is said to be working with advisers to seek a buyer for the assets.

Eutelsat’s teleports represent significant investments for its satellite connectivity and include its main Paris unit at Rambouillet and another near Turin in Italy and at Cagliari in Sardinia (Skylogic).

Eutelsat also owns facilities in Madeira and Mexico (built initially by Sat-Mex) and also has partnership facilities in the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions although it is not known how extensive the ground network option exercise could be.