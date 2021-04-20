Vivendi to pay €1.7m in damages to Mediaset

Vivendi will have to compensate Mediaset and RTI with €1.7 million for not having respected the agreement from April 8th 2016 for the sale of pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium.

The ruling was made by the Court of Milan, which ascertained “Vivendi’s failure to meet its preliminary obligations” and condemned the French group to compensate Mediaset and RTI.

However, the Court rejected two other claims brought by Mediaset and RTI, also as the incorporating company Mediaset Premium, against Vivendi, regarding the violation of shareholder agreements and unfair competition.

Mediaset expressed satisfaction over the Court of Milan sentence, but said it will appeal the quantification of damages.