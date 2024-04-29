ITV launches ITV Insiders

ITV has launched ITV Insiders, a content ambassador programme that seeks to put ITV’s brand and programming at the heart of social conversations.

The ITV Insiders initiative brings together over 100 of the UK’s forward thinking and culturally relevant content creators, encompassing a cross section of consumer interests, demographics and geographical regions.

Rooted in the ITV brand, the hand-selected ITV Insiders will become an extension and integral part of ITV, given access to experiences, exclusive previews to paid campaigns as well as upskilling through a specially curated ITV Creators’ Summit.

ITV’s ‘Class of 2024’ will be introduced to ITV’s values and heritage, as well as how the brand and its partners can support their personal career journeys, at the inaugural ITV Creators’ Summit taking place today (April 29th) at ITV’s headquarters in White City, London.

Speakers at the Creators’ Summit include ITV commissioners, producers and stars of some of the brand’s most popular programming, as well as spokespeople from some of ITV’s brand partners, agents and industry experts, plus speakers from TikTok, Meta and more.

ITV Insiders will be core to the campaigns around much of ITV’s upcoming content including reality shows such as Love Island, Big Brother and new format The Fortune Hotel, and dramas like Douglas Is Cancelled with Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, Joan starring Sophie Turner, Playing Nice with James Norton and Until I Kill You with Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans.

Ben Webster, ITV’s Director of Programme Publicity, commented: “ITV is home to some of the nation’s best-loved TV brands. Our exclusive new ITV Insiders initiative allows the finest content creators in the UK unique access to our terrific programming with both money-can’t-buy experiences and paid activations for the first time ever. We are excited to work with such brilliant and skilled creators to create conversations and spearhead our influencer strategy for 2024 and beyond.”

Jane Stiller, ITV’s Chief Marketing Officer, added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for ITV and influencer marketing is a key part of our strategy going forward. Our carefully selected ITV Insiders are the gatekeepers to millions of engaged followers and will help build the ITV brand across new audiences through authentic and captivating content.”

ITV has worked in partnership with Melanie Kentish at Dopamine Studios on its 2024 Ambassadors’ initiative and the ITV Creators’ Summit was produced and curated by Monique Anderson at It’s Rated By. Speakers at the summit included broadcaster and I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson, broadcaster Adele Roberts, author and presenter Candice Brathwaite, ITV Commissioning Editor, Entertainment, Lily Wilson, Head of On-Screen Talent, Lifted Entertainment, Micky Van Praagh, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment, Mike Spencer, Associate Editor, This Morning, Vivek Sharma, Head of News Features, Good Morning Britain, Verina Burt, among others.