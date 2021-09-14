HBO execs launch Bucharest based indie

Two former HBO Europe production executives, Wayne Henry and Alina David, have launched EastWest Productions.eu to serve the growing need for production services in eastern Europe, and also to develop local talent in drama production.

“Production services in Romania are among the best in the region; programme and film makers are discovering the great advantages of bringing projects here, offering much lower overall costs plus the high production values of shooting in Romania,” said Alina David, former head of local production at HBO Romania.

“The many unique and diverse locations are a great attraction, for example, recently several internationally acclaimed tv series have used locations in Bucharest to represent major cities, such as Moscow; the diversity we can offer, from snow covered mountains to beach locations and ocean views to sophisticated city sites is unique.”

Alina has more than twenty years’ production experience, gained initially at Castel Films, the leading Bucharest studio, then with HBO Europe in Bucharest, where she was responsible for local original scripted content.

Wayne Henry, formerly VP and Executive Producer at HBO Europe, said: “We bring together key experience and industry knowledge at a local and international level, a unique offering from a Bucharest based production company at the same time we are keen to forge international co-production opportunities, both within central Europe and in the US.”