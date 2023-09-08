Sky orders Small Town, Big Story

Christina Hendricks and Paddy Considine will star in Sky Original Small Town, Big Story, a dramatic comedy created and directed by Chris O’Dowd (pictured). The new series from Playground and FilmNation Entertainment has started filming on location in Ireland and is expected to debut on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK & Ireland during 2024.

The six-part series is about the fictional town of Drumbán, a rural village of rattled misfits on the border of Ireland and another world, and what happens when a Hollywood production rolls into town and throws the spotlight on a secret that’s been kept hidden since the eve of the Millennium.

Small Town, Big Story was commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky. The comedy drama is a Playground / FilmNation Entertainment production in association with Sky Studios. Executive producers are Colin Callender and Scott Huff for Playground, Stefanie Berk and Milan Popelka for FilmNation Entertainment, and Alex Moody for Sky Studios. Hendricks and O’Dowd are executive producers, Liz Gill is series producer and Directors include O’Dowd, Catherine Morshead as well as Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

As an Equity production, filmed in Sky’s home market of the UK & Ireland, all cast agreements are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules and conditions, and were contracted pre-strike.