Trump (Ivanka) to keynote CES

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to th e President of the United States, is to keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week.

“As a business leader and entrepreneur, Ivanka Trump is an advocate for creating family-sustaining jobs through workforce development, education and skills training,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, which produces the show. “We welcome her to the CES keynote stage, as she shares her vision for technology’s role in creating and enabling the workforce of the future.”

Unsurprisingly the decision sparked online uproar about her qualifications. “This is a feckless stunt and yet another dumb one from the leaders who once brought you tech in pink display for the ladies,” tweeted tech journalist Kara Swisher. “I expect the keynote be as pointless as it sounds.”