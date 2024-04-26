Curzon, MUBI join BASE and DEGI

Film exhibition, distribution, production, and on-demand streaming company Curzon and streaming service, production company, and film distributor MUBI have become the newest hybrid members of trade bodies the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) & DEGI: The Digital Entertainment Group International.

They join the dynamic community of BASE and DEGI, uniting with more than eighty-five organisations dedicated to promoting growth and ensuring success in the home entertainment industry, across the UK and international territories.

Curzon and MUBI join other recent new members, including Amazon Prime Video, Futuresource Consulting, Omdia, Silk Factory and Vobile at a pivotal moment in Home Entertainment, fuelled by collaboration, conversation, ongoing change, and rapid growth within the industry.

“The team at Curzon are excited to be joining BASE and DEGI,” declared Damian Spandley, Managing Director Programme & Sales at Curzon. “We have invested heavily in our home entertainment offer in recent years, especially with our line of premium box set collections from the world’s best directors, alongside a diverse digital offering. We look forward to benefiting from the insights and events programme membership provides.”

“We are delighted to become the latest member of both BASE and DEGI,” added Jon Barrenechea, VP of Distribution at MUBI. “As a global streaming service, production company and film distributor, MUBI has an important and unique position in the Home Entertainment industry, and we look forward to working with BASE, DEGI, and our fellow members to bring more ambitious films by visionary filmmakers to audiences across the world.”

“It’s an honour to welcome Curzon and MUBI as members at a time when the UK production and distribution of independent and arthouse film is very much in the spotlight,” commented Liz Bales, Chief Executive at BASE and DEGI. “Reflective on the evolution of Home Entertainment, we have been expanding our services and tailoring insight programmes to provide added value and relevance for all members, including those operating in the independent sector. From rich insights to collaborative commercial ventures, we drive a rolling growth agenda addressing the issues that matter most and have the biggest impact on sector success. Working with Curzon and Mubi to shape the conversation and co-create the deliverables of BASE and DEGI will strengthen our impact, and we hope to do much to support and champion their critical contribution to Home Entertainment and beyond.”

BASE and DEGI membership, open to all sector stakeholders, encompasses various participants, including major film distributors, independent film studios, content creators, commercial entities, creative production agencies, insight providers, digital service providers, and regulatory partners and associations.