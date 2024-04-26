FCC restores net neutrality

The US Federal Communications Commission has voted to restore a national standard which it suggests will ensure the Internet is fast, open, and fair. The decision to reclassify broadband service as a Title II telecommunications service allows the FCC to protect consumers, defend national security, and advance public safety.

Through its actions, the Commission says it creates a national standard by which it can ensure that broadband Internet service is treated as an essential service. The vote also makes clear that the Commission will exercise its authority over broadband in a narrowly tailored fashion—without rate regulation, tariffing, or unbundling—to foster continued innovation and investment.

The Commission says the vote restores fundamental authority to provide effective oversight over broadband service providers, giving the Commission essential tools to: