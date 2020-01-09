White House soft pedals AI regulation

At CES, White House officials announced how the Office of Science and Technology wants federal agencies to approach regulating new artificial intelligence-based tools and the industries that develop the tech.

The White House’s proposed AI guidance discusses some of the biggest concerns, but are centred most on encouraging innovation in artificial intelligence and making sure regulations don’t “needlessly” get in the way.

For now, these new guidelines won’t have an immediate effect on the artificial intelligence tech. But the memo shows how the government is thinking about AI and its potential impact on Americans.

Early last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the “American A.I. Initiative,” which is meant to jumpstart AI research and help build an AI-competent US workforce.