BT Sport scores NHL games

January 16, 2020
BT Sport will show two live NHL games every week through to the Regular Season and Playoffs – including the first pick every week. On most weekends, BT Sport will air a game during UK primetime hours. In addition, BT Sport will show one live and exclusive Stanley Cup Finals match, other Finals matches in full on delay, and, the All-Star Game.


The deal enhances BT Sport’s US sports offering, adding to its Major League Baseball (MLB) and College sports line up as well as a range of programming on its ESPN channel.

BT Sport has sub-licenced the rights from Premier Sports, which will continue to air live matches during the regular season, plus play-off matches and the Stanley Cup finals.


