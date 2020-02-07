Vodafone Spain reverses subs loss

Vodafone Spain ended 2019 with 1,363,000 subscribers, its best figure in the last two years, reversing the downward trend since the loss of football rights in September 2018.

Since June 2018, the company has captured some 35,000 customers.

According to its own figures, Vodafone Spain is now growing in terms of subscribers, reversing the loss of up to 70,000 customers for the lack of top flight La Liga football that the company experienced when it decided to drop the content due to its excessive cost.