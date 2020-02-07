Vodafone Spain reverses subs loss

From David Del Valle in Madrid
February 7, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Vodafone Spain ended 2019 with 1,363,000 subscribers, its best figure in the last two years, reversing the downward trend since the loss of football rights in September 2018.

Since June 2018, the company has captured some 35,000 customers.

According to its own figures, Vodafone Spain is now growing in terms of subscribers, reversing the loss of up to 70,000 customers for the lack of top flight La Liga football that the company experienced when it decided to drop the content due to its excessive cost.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Spain: Vodafone offers free Seriesfan to slow subs loss
  2. Spain: Orange wants 150,000 Vodafone football subs
  3. Vodafone Spain revenues and subs down
  4. Spain: Vodafone passes 1m subs
  5. Vodafone Spain triples losses

You must be logged in to post a comment Login