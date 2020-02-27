Altibix to deploy Technicolor JADE STB solution

Technicolor has announced that Altibox, a provider of broadband, IPTV and VoIP services in Norway and Denmark, will deploy the Android TV JADE set-to box (STB) solution from Technicolor’s Connected Home Division to its subscribers.

“Altibox is doubling down on its commitment to provide our customers with the most current and exciting high-quality services. The growing popularity of streaming media, online gaming – and other emerging services – has had a major impact on the role of customer premises equipment (CPE) in meeting the consumer requirements for connected home experiences in Norwegian and Danish households. That is why Altibox has teamed up with Technicolor Connected Home – the market leader in Android TV STB deployments – to meet these high standards,” said Tor Morten Osmundsen, CEO of Altibox.

This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home’s ongoing commitment to leveraging open technologies for network service providers (NSPs). Technicolor says its ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most ingenious companies in the connected home ecosystem.

Technicolor is partnering with 3SS to meet the expectations of consumers in this region. 3SS has been chosen by Altibox to optimise the viewing experience of its new Android TV services by deploying the 3READY Android TV framework, which enables them to offer subscribers a branded custom launcher and UI on OTT/IPTV. Also, Altibox will benefit from A/B testing and unified app management control via 3READY Control Center.

“We are excited to enable Altibox to reap all the benefits of Android TV through the proven combination of Technicolor hardware and middleware together with 3READY,” commented Pierre Donath, 3SS Chief Product Officer.

Altibox has opted to launch a customised version of JADE containing next generation, 16nm silicon, debuting the latest technology standards such as AV1 decoding.

“Altibox has spent the past two decades establishing itself as the premier provider of high-end video services to some of the most sophisticated consumers in the world. As a result, Altibox is among the fastest growing network service providers (NSPs) in the region. In response to the rising popularity of Android TV, Altibox will begin deploying Technicolor Connected Home’s JADE STB to meet demand for a new generation of digital entertainment services over the course of 2020 and beyond,” added Christian Lefebvre, SVP Video Product Unit, Technicolor Connected Home.



