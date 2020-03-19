iPlayer boosts boxsets

BBC iPlayer will also be adding every episode of political spy thriller The Honourable Woman, starring Maggie Gyllenhall, and every episode of Wallander, starring Kenneth Branagh as the eponymous detective. Also coming to iPlayer are every episode of missing person drama The Missing, plus the full series of its spin off show Baptiste.

Also coming to iPlayer is family drama The A-Word, about how a family cope when a five year old boy is diagnosed with autism.

The box sets coming to iPlayer are:

Spooks – all episodes – 19 March

Waking The Dead – all episodes – 26 March

French And Saunders – all episodes – 26 March

Wallander – all episodes – 30 March

The Honourable Woman – all episodes – 30 March

The Missing – all episodes – 31 March

Baptiste – all episodes – 31 March

March The A-Word – series 1 & 2 – 9 April

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and BBC iPlayer, says: “BBC iPlayer is playing a vital role in these unprecedented times, not only allowing people to catch up on the latest news but also giving them a place to escape into a great series of their choice. We’re delighted to add to the rich mix that is already on offer with the complete series of Spooks, French And Saunders, The Honourable Woman, Wallander and more. This complements other recent additions like Line Of Duty, Torchwood, Years And Years and The Cry.”