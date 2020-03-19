iPlayer boosts boxsets

March 19, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

A number of box sets are being brought back to BBC iPlayer to help keep people entertained during these unprecedented times, beginning with all ten series of the BBC’s thrilling spy drama series Spooks, which returns to iPlayer effective immediately.

In the coming weeks, many more box sets will be coming back to iPlayer. This includes every episode of comedy sketch series French and Saunders, including every special, and every episode of cold case crime drama Waking the Dead, both of which come to iPlayer on March 26th.

BBC iPlayer will also be adding every episode of political spy thriller The Honourable Woman, starring Maggie Gyllenhall, and every episode of Wallander, starring Kenneth Branagh as the eponymous detective. Also coming to iPlayer are every episode of missing person drama The Missing, plus the full series of its spin off show Baptiste.

Also coming to iPlayer is family drama The A-Word, about how a family cope when a five year old boy is diagnosed with autism.

The box sets coming to iPlayer are:

  • Spooks – all episodes – 19 March
  • Waking The Dead – all episodes – 26 March
  • French And Saunders – all episodes – 26 March
  • Wallander – all episodes – 30 March
  • The Honourable Woman – all episodes – 30 March
  • The Missing – all episodes – 31 March
  • Baptiste – all episodes – 31 March
  • The A-Word – series 1 & 2 – 9 April

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and BBC iPlayer, says: “BBC iPlayer is playing a vital role in these unprecedented times, not only allowing people to catch up on the latest news but also giving them a place to escape into a great series of their choice. We’re delighted to add to the rich mix that is already on offer with the complete series of Spooks, French And Saunders, The Honourable Woman, Wallander and more.  This complements other recent additions like Line Of Duty, Torchwood, Years And Years and The Cry.”


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Strong March gives iPlayer best quarter
  2. Agatha Christie drama tops iPlayer requests in April
  3. Drama tops iPlayer requests in January
  4. BBC releases iPlayer boxsets
  5. Boxsets boost for iPlayer

You must be logged in to post a comment Login