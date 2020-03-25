Verimatrix, Broadcom 4K/UHD Android TV boost

Cybersecurity solutions provider Verimatrix and semiconductor specialist Broadcom are collaborating to streamline Android TV set-top box (STB) deployments. By pre-integrating components of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) with Broadcom’s Android TV Platform, the partners offer a fast time-to-market for any video service provider looking to launch Android TV streaming, including 4K/UHD services.

Designed to meet specific conditional access requirements set out by Google, the pre-integrated solution uses the standard Android TV MediaCas framework API to effectively secure Android TV platforms and radically reduce integration complexity for STB manufacturers. The solution further reduces time-to-market for existing Verimatrix customers wanting to deploy Android TV services because their existing security client is readily compatible with Broadcom’s Android TV SDK via MediaCas plugin.

“What is unique about our collaboration is that it enables both a rapid and secure deployment of premium video services via Android TV – we are proud to be the first security vendor to enable Broadcom to offer this for 4K/UHD content,” declared Verimatrix COO Asaf Ashkenazi. “Any STB vendor or video service provider that selects our pre-integrated solution can rest assured that the process of deploying Android TV, as well as managing future upgrades, will be as hassle-free as possible with minimal time and effort required.”

For a number of years, Verimatrix and Broadcom have worked together to deliver systems that meet 4K/UHD security requirements. Because the pre-integrated Verimatrix client has previously received Ultra Security certification, the pair say that customers can rest assured they are in full compliance with the 4K/UHD content guidelines set by MovieLabs’ Specifications for Enhanced Content Protection.