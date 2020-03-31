AMC Selekt goes live in Spain

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) and Orange TV have launched VoD service AMC Selekt in Spain.

The service will be added to Orange TV effective immediately, at no additional cost. As a result of this first-time agreement with AMC Networks International, Orange TV platform subscribers can watch more than 5,000 programmes throughout the year, in a wide variety of genres including films, series, documentaries, lifestyle, children’s content and music.

AMC Selekt offers a wide range of on-demand content from 10 AMCNISE thematic channels in one single place, including programming from AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música. The majority of this on-demand entertainment will be included in the Orange TV Cinema and Series package, which currently offers 40 premium channels and more than 10,000 titles in its ‘TV a la carte’ service. All content will be available in HD, and some also in 4K.



Manuel Balsera, EVP and Managing Director of AMCNISE, commented: “AMC Selekt is a content ecosystem with a wide range of themes, genres and formats from our acclaimed and award-winning television channels. It is the largest channel network library available in Spain and, more importantly, the most diverse. We are delighted that AMC Selekt is debuting with Orange TV, which is one of our main distribution partners in the market.”



Josep Maria Rabes, Director of Orange TV in Spain, added: “It is a privilege for Orange TV to be able to incorporate the content of such a renowned company in the entertainment industry, AMC Networks, and to launch, as a world first, its great on-demand television service. Once again, this will enable Orange customers to enjoy, as always, the best content for the whole family and with the best image and sound quality, whenever and wherever they want.”

Subscribers will have access to exclusive series such as Dispatches from Elsewhere, Das Boot (pictured), Wisting, Bordertown and This Close; a large selection of movies of all genres such as The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Meet the Parents, Super 8 and The Addams Family; and documentaries on technology, nature and current events such as The Harvey Weinstein Scandal, A Samurai at the Vatican and Antarctic Expedition. In-house productions will also be an integral part of AMC Selekt, with culinary programmes such as Let’s Taste the World and Julius’ 22 Minutes; and home decor and fashion programmes such as A Touch of Chus and Customize Your House. The offer will also include music concerts by national artists such as Vetusta Morla, Alice Wonder and Nunatak and the best children’s content such as Masha and the Bear and Panda Kitchen.

Orange TV Spain is the first operator to launch AMC Selekt internationally, and the service will be launched later in other territories (outside of the US).