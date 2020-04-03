SeaChange selected by Midco

SeaChange International, a provider of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms worldwide, has expanded its relationship with long-term customer, Midco, one of the largest providers of cable and telecommunication services in the Midwest. The SeaChange Framework uniquely offers converged, cross-platform video delivery that enables significant savings on infrastructure as opposed to operating separate linear and OTT workflows.

“SeaChange has long provided the infrastructure to monetize Midco’s cable solution, and we’re excited to make this cross-platform revenue stream available to them,” said Chad Hassler, Chief Commercial Officer of SeaChange. “Video delivery providers are looking for ways to combat increasing content costs. By working with SeaChange, Midco inserts over ten thousand advertisements per day.”

The SeaChange Framework includes an integrated, cross-platform advertising solution for cable and Internet Protocol (IP) video that supports national, regional, and zone-based dynamic insertion. In utilizing existing linear broadcast ad insertion infrastructure, customers can seamlessly include new linear OTT streaming ad insertion.

“The SeaChange Framework allows us to bridge our current broadcast linear systems with our next-generation streaming services,” said John Pederson, CTO of Midco. “Their technology not only facilitates great online video service, but also reduces our investment in infrastructure and content.”