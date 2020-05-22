Prime Video launches in Netherlands & Luxembourg

Amazon has announced the launch of Amazon Prime in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The membership programme offers unlimited streaming of Prime Video content, as well as a variety of shopping incentives.

A membership for Amazon Prime in the Netherlands and Luxembourg is available for an introductory price of €3.99 per month. Customers can also sign up for an annual fee of €49 per year. Customers can also sign up for a free 30 day trial.

“We are delighted that customers in the Netherlands and Luxembourg can now join the tens of millions of members around the world already enjoying the benefits of Prime,” said Lou Santini, Director Prime and Delivery Experience Europe. “We are launching with a number of benefits including fast, free Prime delivery and Prime Video from day one, and we are just getting started. We will offer more selection for fast delivery, and add more movies and shows in the future.”



Prime Video gives access to popular and award-winning Amazon Original series like The Grand Tour, American Gods, Transparent, The Man In The High Castle, Carnival Row (pictured), Mozart in the Jungle, Goliath, The Tick, as well as select popular movies and TV shows – all available to watch anytime, anywhere through the Amazon Prime Video app.