Samsung UK launches The Sero rotating TV

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its first mobile-friendly TV, The Sero. Defined as “the TV that champions content viewing in as many ways possible by rotating between horizontal and vertical orientations”. The Sero is now on sale and available to purchase in the UK.

Samsung says its “revolutionary brand-new Lifestyle TV ushers a new era of content consumption and delivers a mobile-optimised experience whilst rotating the screen automatically to mirror mobile content”. The screen can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and via the SmartThings app.

The Sero is designed to adapt to each consumers’ needs, whether for mirroring phone content which can be done simply by tapping a phone on The Sero, or for transforming movie nights, as it delivers 100 per cent colour volume with over a billion colours and shades for a full cinematic experience. The Sero also uses AI to upscale content to 4K resolution.

The Sero also boasts a multi-channel speaker which is equipped with 60W, 4.1ch front-firing speakers. And when it’s no longer time to enjoy 4K entertainment on TV, The Sero screen doesn’t just fade to black. The unique Portrait Mode lets consumers choose from more than 50 vertical backgrounds to enhance their home, whilst Ambient Mode+ allows to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings.

“We are exceptionally proud to launch The Sero to the market. It is an industry-first and so we are able to capture the demand of smartphone/social media users by bringing an innovation that can display any content imaginable,” said Dan Hastings, Director, TV and AV, Samsung Electronics UK. “With people now using their TVs in different ways than ever before, whether scrolling through social media, watching the latest viral videos or catching up on TV, The Sero is able to seamlessly adapt to enhance whatever content the user is watching, bringing a more bespoke and optimised experience”.

The Sero is available in 43” priced at £1,599.