UK pirate device seller convicted

Mark Schofield has been sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years at Bolton Crown Court in the northwest of England. He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

Investigations by intellectual property protection organisation FACT confirmed that Schofield was selling devices that provided access to paid-for content including sport and films via his Facebook page.

“This result shows the serious consequences individuals can face if they choose to break the law by providing illegal devices and services,” warned FACT Chief Executive Kieron Sharp.

“This is a warning to anyone engaged in selling subscriptions or devices that allow access to content without remunerating the legitimate provider – it’s not a grey area and you risk a criminal conviction.”

“FACT works closely with broadcasters and rights owners who employ a variety of techniques to identify the original source of illegal content. With the support from law enforcement, government and the creative industries we are tightening the net on the criminals behind illegal activity.”