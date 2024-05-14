Airties selected by T-Mobile for home Wi-Fi deployments across US

Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, has announced it is deploying Airties’ suite of Smart Wi-Fi software to T-Mobile 5G Home Internet customers across the US, including for T-Mobile’s new Home Internet Plus plan, to help further optimise the broadband experience. The announcement builds upon Airties’ growing market leadership in optimising home Wi-Fi performance with fixed 5G wireless access networks around the world.

“Fixed wireless continues to reshape the home broadband market, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of enabling service providers to enhance performance across their 5G and home Wi-Fi networks,” said Metin Taskin, CEO of Airties. “We are very honoured that T-Mobile selected Airties to help them provide an exceptional managed home Wi-Fi experience to their customers, and we are excited to support their vision now and into the future.”

Airties is currently working with leading service providers around the globe on 5G fixed wireless deployments, in addition to their vast deployments with wired access technologies (fibre, cable, etc.). Airties also recently announced an advanced technical collaboration with Qualcomm for fixed wireless access to simplify OEM product development and enhance quality of experience. Airties’ unique hybrid cloud-edge software architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, etc.) and the cloud to maximise responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways/routers/extenders, intelligently directs consumers’ devices (laptops, tablets, phones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions. The software, based on industry standard Wi-Fi EasyMesh, also turns existing home gateways into an intelligent Wi-Fi mesh access point, improving the quality and stability of connectivity within the home. Airties Cloud helps monitor and orchestrate Wi-Fi across homes, optimises broadband gateways and mesh extenders to ensure a better quality of experience, delivers insights on connected devices, and provides APIs to power operators’ customer facing support apps.

Airties has been recognised with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators, including: “Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award” from Broadband World Forum; “Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution” and “Best Home Wi-Fi Product” awards from Wi-Fi NOW; “Best Wi-Fi Innovation” and “Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network” awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; “Best Broadband Customer Experience” from Cable & Satellite International; and many others.