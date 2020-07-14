A+E Networks UK in cloud move

A+E Networks UK has transitioned the playout and service delivery for its entire bouquet of 30 channels in Europe to cloud-managed broadcast services specialist Amagi’s CLOUDPORT platform running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The channels consist of 23 from A+E Networks UK, based in London and seven from A+E Networks Italia based in Rome. A+E Networks UK, a joint venture between Hearst and Sky, reaches 58 million homes across 100 countries.

A+E Networks UK has partnered with over 360 pay TV operators to broadcast channels throughout regions such as Poland, the Nordics, Benelux, Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The complete bouquet of A+E Networks UK 30 channels across EMEA will now be delivered and managed by Amagi.

“This partnership is an important milestone in our goal to create an effective, scalable and future-facing operations in the cloud that is well positioned in our supply chain,” stated Matt Westrup, Vice President of Technology & Operations, A+E Networks EMEA. “It allows us greater flexibility to manage our evolving EMEA portfolio. With the level of visibility, agility and control that the cloud offers, we can now manage our broadcast operations in EMEA remotely and this has been a huge advantage for us especially during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Over 50,000 hours of content was ingested on to the cloud, and playout and delivery of 30 channels were managed over IP, satellite and fibre infrastructure. The service is equipped with an SLA-driven 24×7 monitoring using advanced technology tools, and L1, L2 and L3 support personnel. Amagi has 60+ strong Network Operations Centre with a full stack of home-grown monitoring technology platform that allows for effective end-to-end monitoring and management of the entire broadcast infrastructure.

“A+E Networks UK has been at the forefront of delivering exciting and original programming to viewers across EMEA”, noted Baskar Subramanian, CEO, Amagi. “Our partnership with a renowned brand such as A+E Networks UK is yet another testament to the broadcast-grade reliability and operational maturity that Amagi’s cloud managed services on AWS is delivering on a global scale. We are excited to bring the unparalleled advantages of cloud technologies to A+E Networks UK, enabling them to innovate and distribute their unique content to viewers in Europe.”

“A+E Networks UK continues to demonstrate its vision and leadership among broadcasters,” added Mike Callahan, Head of Media Solutions Marketing, AWS. “Its 30 channels include some of the most watched content throughout Europe. By transitioning its primary broadcast workflow to Amagi’s cloud playout solution, A+E Networks has once again shown that AWS provides the resilience, scale, and flexibility needed for professional broadcast production and delivery.”

Amagi manages 350+ channels, with deployments in more than 40 countries. Amagi clients include NBCUniversal, Warner Media, Vice TV, Discovery, Fox Networks, IMG, MGM, Tastemade, PeopleTV, ShortsTV, PBS America, and Tegna.