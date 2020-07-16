Telia appoints new CFO and COO

Effective August 1st, Per Christian Mørland will take on the position of EVP, Group CFO of Telia Company, replacing Douglas Lubbe who is currently serving as acting CFO. Mørland is currently CFO of Telia Norway, a position he has held since October 2015. He brings 16 years of deep telco experience from within the Nordics and also from time spent in Asia and Central Europe.

“I’m proud to announce that Telia Company has found a new permanent CFO from within, in Per Christian Mørland. In addition to his broad geographic and commercial experiences, Per Christian brings deep finance functional and transformation experiences, and has a passion for driving performance management,” said Allison Kirkby, President and CEO of Telia Company.

Dr. Rainer Deutschmann is appointed SVP, Group COO of Telia Company effective during the second half of 2020, replacing Magnus Zetterberg. Deutschmann is currently Group COO of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s largest network operator across mobile, fixed broadband, pay TV and fintech services. He brings 20 years of experience in telecommunications, cloud & IT services, media & entertainment, digital marketing and analytics. Before joining Axiata, he was Chief Product & Innovation Officer at Reliance Jio. He has also held senior positions in Deutsche Telekom AG, at McKinsey and is a Non Executive Director at Rain, South Africa’s first data focused mobile network.

“Rainer brings a unique set of skills and experiences having worked and flourished, in both large scale incumbents, in the form of Deutsche Telekom, and high growth, agile, challengers, in the form of Dialog Axiata and Reliance Jio. He is a strong technologist with a breadth of operational, strategy and digital transformation experiences, and played a fundamental role in launching the world’s largest and fastest growing green-field 4G, fiber and digital services provider at Reliance Jio. More recently, he has led the group wide digital transformation of Dialog Axiata. Per Christian and Rainer are further additions to the team that will help me reimagine and restore Telia to a thought leader that outperforms the industry by delivering superior customer experiences and superior business results,” said Kirkby.

Lubbe will resume his former position as CFO Telia Sweden effective August 1st.

Magnus Zetterberg, COO and Head of Common Products and Services, will leave the company on September 30th.

After the changes have been implemented, expected by the end of year, the Telia Group Executive Management will look as follows:

Allison Kirkby, President and CEO

Per Christian Mørland, EVP, Group CFO

Dr. Rainer Deutschmann, SVP, Group COO

Jonas Bengtsson, EVP, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs

Cecilia Lundin, EVP, Head of People and Brand

Markus Messerer, SVP, Chief of Strategy/Innovation, & Head Global Business

Rachel Samrén, SVP, Chief External Affairs, Governance & Trust Officer

Anders Olsson, EVP, Head of Telia Sweden

Heli Partanen, SVP, Head of Telia Finland

Stein-Erik Vellan, SVP, Head of Telia Norway

Dan Strömberg, SVP, Head of LED

Casten Almqvist, SVP, Head of TV & Media