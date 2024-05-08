Magnolia content deal with Samsung TV Plus in US

Magnolia Pictures, the independent theatrical and home entertainment distributors in the US, has announced a new partnership with Samsung and its dedicated service Samsung TV Plus, for access to Magnolia Pictures’ film catalogue through select streaming offerings.

Samsung TV Plus users will have access to a specially curated assortment of ad-supported titles to stream that include top-tier talent in front of the camera, as well as behind, granting them unlimited access to programming specially centered on independent film as titles roll out on the platform. Acclaimed titles included on the service include Academy Award winning documentary Man on Wire, Academy Award and Spirit Award nominated Food Inc, box office sensation and Academy Award nominated documentary RBG, Raoul Peck’s Academy Award nominated and BAFTA winning documentary I Am Not Your Negro, the BAFTA nominated documentary Blackfish, Spirit Award and Gotham Award nominated Support the Girls and many more.

Users will also be able to watch some of Magnolia’s most popular titles across sci-fi, horror, comedy and more with titles including Lars Von Trier’s magnum opus Melancholia, the action packed epics 13 Assassins and the Ong Bak trilogy (pictured) and space thriller Europa Report.

“As the home entertainment landscape continues to evolve, Samsung consistently remains a titan in the field and our partnership allows Magnolia to build upon their growing presence in streaming and showcase our extensive library to a wider audience,” said Randy Wells, President of Home Entertainment and CRO of Magnolia Pictures. “Through Samsung TV Plus, Magnolia Pictures further strengthens our streaming footprint as a premium destination for users in search of quintessential independent cinema.”