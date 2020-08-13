Covid boosts Deutsche Telekom TV

Deutsche Telekom’s (DT) domestic German TV base grew significantly and boosted group revenue during lockdown, helped in particular by new and exclusive content on the Megathek on-demand offering.

DT had 3.724 million TV subscribers in Germany at the end of Q2, up 1.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 7.1 per cent year-on-year. Some 106,000 TV users were added in Germany in H1, and 170,000 broadband customers. TV revenues in Germany in Q2 amounted to €438 million, up by 10.3 per cent.

Outside Germany, DT’s TV numbers were flat. In total the group’s TV base grew by 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 1 per cent year-on-year to 4.96 million.

In Greece, OTE saw TV numbers rise by 3.7 per cent year-on-year to 562,000, but OTE-owned Telekom Romania saw numbers fall by 9 per cent to 1.256 million. Hungary’s Magyar Telekom’s TV subscribers grew by 6.1 per cent to 1.191 million, while Telekom’s unit in the Czech Republic saw numbers rise by 58.4 per cent, from a small base, to 179,000.

In Croatia there were 492,000 TV subscribers at the end of the period. In Slovakia, the TV base rose by 2.7 per cent to 640,000. In Austria, the former UPC base of TV customers declined by 3.4 per cent to 427,000.