Forsway and AiStream debut OTT-in-a-box

Forsway, and AiStream have announced an innovative collaboration to bring content and critically needed connectivity to underserved communities around the world. Tapping AiStream Community Media Hub’s “edge” technology and Forsway’s hybrid Odin F-50 satellite broadband router, the partners are introducing a turn-key multicast content distribution solution to provide smart connectivity for bridging the digital divide in hard-to-reach regions with poor infrastructure and connectivity.

The joint OTT-in-a-box platform is relevant anywhere in the world where traditional fixed line and mobile infrastructures cannot reach content-hungry communities. The highly cost-efficient solution is easy to roll-out for service providers and fosters opportunity for rural communities providing critical access to community services, education, health, business possibilities, as well as entertainment.

The AiStream content and payments hub plug-and-play hotspot bundled with Forsway’s Odin F-50 satellite router seamlessly delivers a local wi-fi service. The platform stores protected content locally at the edge of the network enabling an end-user to download content for entertainment, educational materials, vital public health information and critical services without a data charge, solving multiple challenges in one robust solution.

“A community can access information and content at time of need irrespective of the affordability or presence of broadband infrastructure , says Peter Abbott, COO at AiStream. Opening these new digital markets provides major revenue opportunities for content partners and advertisers alike to reach previously unconnected eyeballs / audiences. Forsway has a proven broadband solution that quickly can help deploy applications in regions we have not yet entered.”

Forsway hybrid satellite broadband hardware and technology foster the most effective approach to extending broadband services, combining the benefits of satellite & terrestrial networks and eliminating the need for additional network infrastructure. AiStream and Forsway are together enabling deployment of SVOD services-at-scale for service providers without the requirement of a fixed or mobile network infrastructure.

“3 billion people around the globe still cannot access reliable internet services or content due to infrastructure deficiencies,” says Tobias Forsell, CEO at Forsway. We are excited to partner with AiStream to help solve a critical socio-economic challenge by enabling connectivity for large populations in regions lacking connectivity and supporting service providers to tap new revenue streams. Our highly complementary expertise and technologies create significant customer value. AiStream digital media ‘edge’ capabilities extend Forsway’s innovative portfolio of products and services designed to extend service providers’ and operators’ broadband reach in emerging markets.”