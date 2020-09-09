Holland out, Bejaria in at Netflix

Bela Bajaria has been put in charge of global television at Netflix, whilst the streamer has confirmed that Cindy Holland, an architect of the streamer’s original-content strategy, is leaving.

In her new role, Bajaria will oversee all original series for Netflix. She joined Netflix in 2016, and had previously been in charge of unscripted programming and international content.

Holland has been at Netflix for nearly 2 decades. She was instrumental in developing key original content, including shows such as House of Cards and Stranger Things.

“Since becoming co-CEO, I’ve wanted to simplify the way our content teams operate – with one global film team led by Scott Stuber and one for TV, which will now be led by Bela Bajaria,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said. “Since joining Netflix in 2016, Bela has demonstrated her versatility and creativity – building out our unscripted team and helping to take our local language slate, which is increasingly important for our members, to the next level. I can’t wait to see what Bela and the TV team achieve in the years to come.”

Sarandos added: “These kinds of changes are never easy, and I am enormously grateful to Cindy Holland for everything she has done over the last 18 years at Netflix – first licensing DVDs and then as the driving force behind our first eight years of English original series. Cindy’s been a great champion of creators and the power that comes from seeing more perspectives reflected on screen – launching enduring dramas like Orange Is the New Black, Stranger Things and The Crown. Most important of all she’s been a fabulous colleague. We wish her all the best for the future.”