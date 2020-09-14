Fraunhofer, NHK showcase 8K over IP

The Fraunhofer-Institute for Integrated Circuits, with NHK, has developed an IP-based transmission system for 8K television.

The system uses the JPEG XS codec which provides low-latency video via Ethernet for studios and production houses. The transmission of the data was operated on a 10G Ethernet link as SMPTE 2110 stream. The synchronisation between input of the encoder and output of the decoder was realised over PTP IEEE1588 (Precision Time Protocol).

Together with the Japanese broadcaster NHK the team of Siegfried Foessel, Head of the Department Moving Picture Technologies at Fraunhofer IIS, carried out a pilot project to prove the capability of JPEG XS under real-time broadcast conditions.

“In this pilot project the challenge was not only to use JPEG XS for transferring 8k video streams, but also to check the synchronisation and the behaviour of the system under real-time conditions,” said Foessel.

“We verified the quality of JPEG XS during our evaluation phase with different compression ratios in order to use for our broadcast services. We will present all technical details about this evaluation and the excellent results in this pilot project at the virtual SMPTE ATC conference in November,” added Masayuki Miyazaki, Deputy Head of Production Engineering Division at Engineering Development Center, NHK.