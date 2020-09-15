Broadpeak powers Network PVR service for Orange

Broadpeak, a provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, has announced that Orange France has successfully launched its new Network PVR service powered by Broadpeak. Using Broadpeak’s Cloud PVR solution, Orange subscribers can record content directly in the cloud, enjoying seamless switching from one screen to another.

“Video content consumption is rising, and we want to provide our subscribers with the flexibility to record as much programming as possible,” said Yvonnick Boursier, TV technical director at Orange. “Broadpeak’s solution allows you to record multiple programs simultaneously while continuing to watch live TV, and it’s all accessible on any screen, whether you’re at home or on the go, for the ultimate viewing experience.”

With Broadpeak’s Cloud PVR solution, Orange subscribers can store content from more than 150 recordable channels. One of the benefits of the solution is that in the event of an equipment breakdown or upgrade, the recordings are still available since they exist in the cloud. Broadpeak’s Cloud PVR solution simplifies the management of recordings, handling ingest and recording of ABR live streams. After recording live content in one video format, the Cloud PVR solution packages and encrypts it on the fly in any ABR format, providing Orange with massive storage savings.

“Reducing operational costs and increasing engagement with subscribers is extremely critical right now for pay-TV operators,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “We’re thrilled to power Orange’s NPVR service, which is delivering storage cost savings and enabling its subscribers to watch their favorite TV shows anytime, anywhere, on all devices.”