Orange delivers 1.75bn multi-DRM licences from Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global player providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, has announced that 1.75 billion licences of its multi-DRM cloud service have successfully been delivered in the last 12 months by Orange, a tier-1 telecommunications operator with 253 million customers worldwide.

Orange’s massive delivery across Belgium, France, Ivory Coast, Poland, and Spain demonstrates the immense scale of VO’s multi-DRM solution for the protection of IPTV and OTT services.

“While meeting the growing consumer demand for digital content, we also need to ensure the content is well-protected,” said Christian Bombrun, Executive Vice President, Products and Services at Orange France. “Using VO’s multi-DRM cloud service, we can rapidly launch pay-TV services while meeting the stringent security requirements of the studios.”

“VO’s multi-DRM solution passed a rigorous assessment by Cartesian and is ultra-scalable, making it the top choice for tier-1 operators like Orange, who are experiencing rapid growth,” said Philippe Leonetti, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. “Content security is complex; the fact that Orange was able to deploy billions of our multi-DRM licenses in 12 months is a testimony to the robustness and flexibility of our content security cloud service, as well as an important milestone for our company.”