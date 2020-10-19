SK Telecom media JVs

Korean operator SK Telecom has revealed a number of new joint ventures (JVs) in what it calls “promising technologies” that span a number of verticals from automotive to media. These include a JV with Uber and Neubility, a vision-based route analysis company. In the media sector, it will work with Kiswe, a non face-to-face live concert streaming company and 39degreesC, a provider of multi-camera live broadcasting technology.

US-based Kiswe connects at-home viewers with live events and in-venue fans through interactive video experiences that it says creates memorable social experiences and builds loyalty. Its video production solution uses cloud technology to transform the way live games and events are produced and broadcast, and layers these with fan engagement and viewing experiences. The Kiswe suite of solutions is used by companies such as Big Hit Entertainment (BTS), NBA, Globo, MLS, PGA Tour, and Turner Sports.

Seoul-based 39degreesC directly connects multiple smartphone feeds to each other using a multi-angle live app – LILAY. Customers can log on to YouTube or Twitch directly from LILAY and begin live streaming. For platforms such as Facebook and Periscope, customers need to paste a RTMP URL from the site. Any platforms that support RTMP are compatible and any Android 5.0+ smartphone that supports WiFi Direct can be used.

Both companies are part of the TIP Ecosystem Acceleration Center (TEAC), the global partner and discovery cooperation programme of TIP – a global alliance established in 2016 by companies such as SK Telecom, Facebook, Intel, Nokia and Deutsche Telekom to develop next-generation telecoms infrastructure.