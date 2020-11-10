Netflix hires ITN’s Mallett for studios

Netflix has hired Anna Mallett, the CEO of ITN, to run its international studio operations. ITN provides the new for ITV, C4 and C5 in the UK. Mallett was previously chief operating officer and managing director of productions at BBC Studios.

Mallett, who will be based in Netflix’s London office, will take responsibility for physical productions of Netflix originals across non-fiction, film and live action for most of the world excluding the US.

Last year, Netflix struck a long-term deal with Shepperton Studios, home to films from Alien to Mary Poppins Returns, to ensure it has access to studio space as production capacity is squeezed by the streaming boom. Netflix spent more than $500 million on making more than 50 TV shows and films in the UK, its biggest market for productions outside the US, and has been launching production bases internationally as the streaming wars against rivals such as Disney+ and Apple TV+ reach fever pitch.

Netflix produces well over 200 TV shows and films across Europe, and more than 700 globally, each year.