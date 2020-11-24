beIN Sports Xtra reports 206% user growth

On the first anniversary of the launch of beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports has announced the live, 24/7 English-language network has experienced huge growth, increasing its user base by 206 per cent between March 2020 and October 2020.

beIN Sports Xtra launched in the US and Canada on November 17th 2019 and offers a sampling of beIN Sports’ wocontent which includes new programming such as the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), Basketball Champions League and Karate Combat alongside dedicated coverage to football from La Liga, Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, as well as World Cup qualifying matches.

“When we first launched beIN Sports Xtra one year ago, we knew we were offering something special to sports fans,” said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN Sports North America. “On beIN Sports Xtra, viewers get to experience premier sports content including access to our exclusive coverage of La Liga—all at no added cost. It’s part of our ongoing work to make beIN Sports programming more accessible to viewers across North America. We are encouraged by the strong interest in beIN Sports Xtra over the last year and aim to continue to expand our reach and grow our user base in the coming months.”

Since the launch of beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network has expanded to seven total platforms, and the network’s success is amplified by its growing user base which has shown an average increase of +20% month over month.

beIN SPORTS XTRA is available in the U.S. and Canada