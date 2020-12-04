Sunrise appoints UPC Executive Committee

Sunrise UPC has announces its new executive leadership team, which it says “combines the best talent from both companies with the goal of stability and strategic clarity”.

The full Sunrise UPC Executive Committee comprises of:

André Krause, CEO

Severina Pascu, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer

Jany Fruytier, Chief Financial Officer

Elmar Grasser, Chief Technical Officer

Duncan Macdonald, Chief Information Officer

Tobias Foster, Chief Human Resources Officer

Stefan Fuchs, Chief Marketing Officer

Giuseppe Bonina, Chief Sales Officer

Robert Wigger, Chief Business Officer

Françoise Clemes, Chief Customer Officer

Christoph Richartz, Chief YOL Officer

Mick Fernhout, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer

Nadine Zollinger, General Counsel

Marcel Huber, Chief Regulatory & Access Officer

“Today’s leadership appointments at Sunrise UPC represent a huge step forward in Liberty Global’s ambition to create the most exciting connectivity platform the Swiss market has ever seen. I am incredibly proud that we have been able to appoint a team of such talented and experienced executives. Under Andre’s direction, I know that the whole Executive Committee will lead by example, providing continuity and strategic clarity as we cement our plans to create a truly converged Swiss champion,” commented Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global.

“With the new Executive Committee, the Sunrise UPC business has a world-class team ready to lead from the front and to give the combined company the best possible start. And, as with the entire integration, I have placed particular emphasis on a stable organisation, the best blend of leaders from both companies and a balanced share of responsibilities. I look forward to working with the new EC and shaping our new company’s future with all employees of Sunrise and UPC” added André Krause, CEO of the Sunrise UPC business.

The new EC will start their work immediately and help define the next steps and processes of the integration programme in detail.