Viaplay renews F1 rights in Netherlands, Nordics

Viaplay Group has renewed its rights to show Formula 1 in the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland up to and including the 2029 season.

Motorsport fans in all six countries can continue to follow every second of action live on Viaplay Group’s platforms, together with local-language commentators and expert analysts, exclusive documentaries headlined by three-time World Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen, and more. The five-year agreement is the first in the history of Viaplay Group and Formula 1’s long-running partnership.

In the Netherlands and the Nordic region, viewing hs grown every year, driven by home heroes such as Verstappen, Finland’s Valtteri Bottas and Denmark’s Kevin Magnussen. Formula 1 now has around 5 million fans in the Netherlands, around 50 per cent of whom began following in the past five years, and 4 million in the Nordics, with approximately 12 million Dutch TV viewers (up 35 per cent from 2022) and 5.5 million Nordic viewers in 2023.

Every practice and qualifying session, F1 Sprint event and Grand Prix will be available live in the Netherlands and Nordic countries on the Viaplay streaming service, and on Viaplay Group’s pay-TV channels in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO, commented: “Formula 1 is more than a sport – it’s a global phenomenon that spans streaming, Hollywood, social media and beyond, and fascinates fans of all ages and backgrounds throughout the year. We are proud to renew our partnership with Formula 1 in our longest agreement so far. This shows Viaplay Group’s commitment to competing for the long term and growing profitably in the Netherlands and Nordics, and to offering our viewers the most attractive and relevant content available anywhere.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer, said: “We have been home to Formula 1 for many years and just like the sports’ incredible teams, we’re always looking for that extra edge to keep us in front. Our innovative broadcasts will continue to set new standards. Every weekend – from the paddock to the pitlane and of course every inch of the track – the knowledgeable and passionate Dutch and Nordic fans can look forward to the best coverage of the most breathtaking show on Earth on Viaplay.”

Ian Holmes, Formula 1 Director of Media Rights, said: “Formula 1 and Viaplay Group share a joint vision to create a world-class broadcast experience which brings our fans the drama and excitement of F1. It’s because of this dedication to quality programming that we have consistently seen Viaplay’s viewership increase year on year amongst a passionate fanbase which only continues to grow. This historic deal, also incorporating F1 TV Pro, F1’s own streaming offering will see F1 and Viaplay continue to push the boundaries of innovation, so our fans never miss a moment of wheel-to-wheel action for years to come.”

Verstappen added: “I am thrilled that Viaplay have made this long-term deal with Formula One. Just like me, they strive to be the best, so we are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership. It’s great to collaborate with Viaplay in bringing my on-track performances to viewers.”

In the Netherlands, Viaplay Group and Formula 1 will continue their strategic partnership that enables Viaplay customers to access F1 TV Pro as part of their subscriptions.

F1 TV Pro will remain available in the Netherlands and the Nordic countries as a stand-alone product.

In all countries, the Viaplay streaming service is available on both a direct-to-consumer basis and through distribution partnerships with a number of telecom and TV operators. Viaplay Group’s pay-TV channels in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland are broadly available through distributors.