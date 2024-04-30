Data: Prime Video’s Fallout reaches 65m+ viewers in 16 days

Prime video has reported that Fallout, its smash-hit series based on the popular video game franchise, is the most watched title ever on the streaming platform among Adults 18-34 through its first 16 days.

Fallout also became the second most watched title ever on Prime Video, and the most watched title since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, reaching over 65 million viewers through its first 16 days.

Fallout is the #1 title globally on Prime Video during its first 16 days, and reached #1 in 170 countries. More than 60 per cent of Fallout’s audience is based internationally – with notable performance in the UK, France and Brazil through its first 16 days.

Fallout tells the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind, where they discover a complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. Ella Purnell plays Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father (Kyle MacLachlan). Aaron Moten plays Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous wildcard bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes of the eight episode season. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. A second season has already been confirmed.