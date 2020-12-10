Wnited, Red Bee stream Women’s Champions League

Wnited, the global streaming service for women’s football, is live streaming UEFA Women’s Champions League globally throughout December. The service is delivered on Red Bee Media’s OTT platform, with content provided through Swedish rights agency Spring Media.

Audiences will be able to watch live action from some of the biggest women’s football teams in the world, including FC Barcelona, Juventus, FC Rosengård and Bayern München. Twelve group matches are streaming until December 16th.

“We are excited to deliver UEFA Women’s Champions League to a world-wide audience together with Red Bee,” says Tobias Osmund, Spring Media. “Earlier this year, Covid-19 halted our plans to launch Wnited at full scale, but we know there’s still a big appetite for women’s football and it is a pleasure to now introduce Wnited to fans across the globe.”

The UEFA Women’s Champions League matches on Wnited are available for free, live and on demand, through low latency streams in broadcast quality, with the first leg matches this week and return leg matches on December 15th and 16th.

“Wnited is a great example of how it’s possible to make the most of your content rights by expanding reach to a global audience through an independent streaming service”, says, Steve Russell, Head of OTT & Media Management, Red Bee. “Our OTT platform is perfectly suited for a service like this and we’re looking forward to watching these matches and tracking the global engagement of the content together with Spring Media.”

Matches on Wnited are available world-wide except in home- and away team territories, as well as territories with exclusive TV-agreements.