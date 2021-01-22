Gamestream appoints de Jong as Content and Licensing Director

Gamestream, a specialist in cloud video game streaming solutions for B2B industries, has announced the appointment of Gaëlle de Jong as Director of Content and Licensing. This appointment is integral to Gamestream’s international expansion strategy, to secure further best-in-class partnerships in the videogames industry.

de Jong is now leading Gamestream’s licensing and content strategy, firmly establishing its market position as a tier one provider of quality AAA and indie family video game entertainment. Currently Gamestream has licensed IPs from world leading brands including Disney, Capcom, Konami, Codemasters and Focus Home Interactive. de Jong is also leading relationships with video game publishers and developers, helping to acquire new licenses and negotiating rights.

de Jong joins Gamestream with 14 years of experience in the video games industry. Prior to Gamestream, Gaëlle worked at Boonty in 2006, a global provider of PC video game distribution services that was acquired by Nexway in 2009, a leading electronic commerce and payments company. At Nexway, Gaëlle held various senior positions including Director of Development for publishers and game developers, and Director of Android and PC Content Acquisitions.

Ivan Lebeau, CEO of Gamestream, commented: “We’re pleased to welcome Gaëlle to our growing dream team at Gamestream. She plays an instrumental role to enable us to conquer new markets with premium quality licensed content, and to support the on-going need to satisfy and improve user experience and choice for our global customers.”

Gaëlle de Jong, Director of Content and Licensing at Gamestream, commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining the talented ranks of team Gamestream. My goal is to ensure our video game content library is populated and aligned with the demands of each market which we are engaging with. We are executing this by integrating both international blockbuster and indie content, supported by the very best content each local market has to offer, squarely focussing on families.”

In 2002, Gaëlle gained a master’s degree in Applied Foreign Languages at the University of Metz, specialising in translation and interpretation, and in 2003 she completed her studies with a DESS in dubbing and subtitling of films at the University of Nice.

The Gamestream cloud gaming service has been deployed across Europe, the Middle East and Asia through white-labelled telco versions and Gamestream brands. Its current clients include market leading telecoms operators and IT manufacturers such as Etisalat in UAE, Sunrise in Switzerland, Telkom Indonesia, Medion Erazer in Germany, and Chungwa Telecom in Taiwan.