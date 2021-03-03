Arqiva appoints Twyning as Chief of Operations

UK communications infrastructure and media services company, Arqiva, has confirmed the appointment of Adrian Twyning as Chief of Operations, effective immediately.

Twyning is appointed to Arqiva’s Executive Committee, reporting to CEO Paul Donovan. Having recently undertaken a significant period of system transformation and platform consolidation,Twyning will be accountable for building an integrated function that enables Arqiva to provide ever increasing levels of customer service delivery to its TV, radio, utilities and data network customers, optimising sites, structures and networks.



Before joining Arqiva,Twyning held senior positions at DixonsCarphone and British Gas. He is a lawyer by background and his earlier career included roles in the NHS and British Army, where he served overseas.

Twyning said: “It’s a great moment to be joining Arqiva. I’m looking forward to working with the team as we continue to transform how we work and deliver outstanding customer service.”

Donovan added: “Adrian joins us at an exciting time. As well as maintaining the UK’s broadcast network we are growing our presence in the utilities sector, including the UK’s only at-scale smart metering network for water. I’m delighted to welcome someone of his calibre to Arqiva. We operate critical national infrastructure, so it’s imperative that our operations deliver a world-class service to all our customers and Adrian’s appointment will ensure we continue to do that in the long-term.”