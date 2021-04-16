Nokia boost for NCTC fibre rollout

Network technology specialist Nokia has agreed a deal with US trade body the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) to aid and expedite its member companies’ broadband service rollouts and expansions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia will provide NCTC members with tailored fibre solutions and access to premier service programmes. The Nokia solution also enables a simple upgrade path to 25Gb/s.

NCTC represents more than 700 cable and broadband operators in all 50 United States and its territories. Its members serve approximately 15 million consumers with broadband service across 3,000+ communities, many of which are smaller and located in rural areas. Several NCTC members had winning bids in the Phase I Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction, receiving awards to bring high speed fixed broadband service to rural homes and small businesses that lack it. In addition to the urgency to provide better connectivity to rural communities, Covid-19-related societal and behavioural shifts are forcing operators to greatly accelerate network upgrades.

Nokia’s fibre solution will enable NCTC members to boost network capacity efficiently from 2.5Gb/s to 10Gb/s and beyond as needed. With more capacity on the same fibre, Nokia says that operators can better monetise their networks and address multiple customer segments including residential, enterprises, and wireless operators, along with service wholesalers, in urban, suburban and rural areas. Nokia’s solution also helps NCTC members’ seamless transition towards network automation and management with cloud-native Software-Defined Networking solutions which provide the flexibility to scale networks while reducing cost and effort.

“This marks the beginning of a partnership that will greatly benefit NCTC members and their customers as demand for higher performing broadband is growing faster than ever before,” stated Sandy Motley, President, Nokia Fixed Networks division. “In addition to our family of PON products built on our in-house designed chipset, we expect our agreement will expand to include a full range of fixed and wireless network solutions. NCTC members now have ready access to Nokia’s extensive team of experienced professionals, capable of supporting any type of network expansion and upgrade challenges.”

“On behalf of our members, we are very excited to establish a partnership with a technology leader like Nokia,” added Rob Smith, Senior Director of Procurement, NCTC. “Nokia is the only NCTC partner that currently offers a 25G symmetrical PON solution, and its complete wired and wireless service portfolio is cutting edge. Nokia is clearly committed to our membership and to enabling their success. We look forward to a productive and beneficial partnership for decades to come.”