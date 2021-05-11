Amino bids for MobiTV assets

Amino Technologies, the UK based TV tech firm, has confirmed that it has submitted a bid through a wholly-owned subsidiary to acquire the trade and assets of MobiTV – which is currently in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the US.

MobiTV provides a TV-as-a-Service (TVaaS) solution that allows operators to modernise their pay-TV offering to consumers, reduce costs, utilise network bandwidth more efficiently and to enable the future upgrades of new services and features. The MobiTV solution is a white labelled managed service for a full TV platform, including live and on-demand TV content, network PVR functionality and content rights.

An acquisition could happen this month. In a board statement, Amino said: “Whether Amino’s bid is successful will be decided by the Court following an auction process to be held on 11 May 2021. Once the Auction has been completed, a hearing before the Court to request approval of all aspects of the sale to the winning bidder is scheduled for 21 May 2021 at 2.00pm EST (7pm BST). The acquisition of the trade and assets of MobiTV must close by 31 May 2021.“