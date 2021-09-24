MPs welcome research on music creators’ streaming earnings

Julian Knight, Chair of the UK House of Commons House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, has welcomed the publication of Government research into how creators earn money through streaming.

The Intellectual Property Office published its findings, Music creators’ earnings in the digital era, following the Government Response to the Committee’s Economics of Streaming Report. The Government has accepted a key Committee recommendation to refer the major music groups to the Competition and Markets Authority

“We welcome the publication of this ground-breaking research on the impact of streaming services on the ability of music creators to earn money,” said Knight. “Our inquiry into the economics of music streaming provided the researchers with a vast range of views and information that would not otherwise have been available to them, with evidence given to us being put to considerable use. The earnings’ survey published gives a picture of some shockingly low levels of income, corroborating what musicians told us.”

“This research provides further evidence that urgent action is needed to address unfairness in how the talent behind the music is rewarded and we will be monitoring Government steps to address this issue in the coming months,” he confirmed.