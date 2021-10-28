StarTimes to invest $1m in Ghanaian football

StarTimes’ Ghanaian operation says it will invest more than $1 million in covering local football matches this winter.
StarTimes Ghana was last season’s (2020-2021) football official broadcast rights holder, and extends that relationship with the Ghana Football Assoc. for this winter’s coverage.
The broadcaster says that fans can now look forward to even better television coverage.
Akorfa Banson, marketing manager at StarTimes Ghana, says the cash will be spent on some 150 matches in the Ghana Premier League. All of the games will be covered live and there will be one free-to-view game every weekend in the country.
