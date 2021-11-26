Ireland: Sky News on Saorview

Sky’s flagship international news service, Sky News, will become free to air in Ireland as the channel launches on the Saorview platform from November 30th.

Users of Ireland’s free digital television service will find Sky News on Saorview channel 23 – giving viewers access to Sky News’ live 24-hour news bulletins and programmes, with all the latest breaking news from around the world and developments closer to home with reporting from Sky News correspondents covering breaking stories across the island of Ireland.

Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley, commented: “Sky News is a multi-platform, world class service that regularly covers the issues that matter here. We have production teams and correspondents based out of Dublin and Belfast, who contribute to the Sky News service every day, so we are delighted that our channel is being made free to air in Ireland.”